Alec Bohm hits 1,000th home run in World Series history

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand.

Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. as the Phillies powered to a 4-0 lead in Game 3 of the 118th World Series.

Harper began the barrage with a two-run drive in the first inning. Bohm led off with a liner over the left-field wall in the second and Marsh hit home run No. 1,001 two batters later at Citizens Bank Park.