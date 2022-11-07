Phillies' Alec Bohm leaves with apparent hand injury

Bohm dived into second, immediately began to favor his left hand and appeared to say “it’s broken” to someone on the field.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm left the Phillies' game with an apparent hand injury after sliding headfirst into second base Monday night.

Bohm singled to left-center against St. Louis in the second inning with two outs and tried to stretch his hit into a double. He dived into second, immediately began to favor his left hand and appeared to say “it's broken” to someone on the field.

He was called out, but the Phillies challenged the call. Umpires ruled that second baseman Nolan Gorman got the tag down.