Fans ready to rock Citizens Bank Park for Phillies playoff games

The Philadelphia Phillies will be hosting the Miami Marlins for a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series beginning tonight at 8:08 p.m.

PHILADELPHIA — One of the greatest spectacles in all of sports is returning to Philadelphia tonight: Red October.

Of course, while the teams will provide the action on the field, many eyes will be on the stands, as a sea of red towels are expected to be waved, and crowd noise expected to reach levels it hasn't seen since the 2022 World Series.

For many of the players that are new to the Phillies this year, they've noted in interviews that the fans and the playoff baseball atmosphere are what they are looking forward to most.

"I expect it to be the same as last year, maybe a little bit more," Game One starter Zack Wheeler said at media availability on Monday.

"It was special. It was loud. You could feel it—you could literally feel it. Hopefully, they bring that energy this year. We are looking forward to playing here right away, in front of our crowd."