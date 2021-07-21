Chapman gets 1st save in over a month as Yanks beat Phillies

The New York Yankees hit four homers to power past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4.

Aroldis Chapman allowed a run in the ninth inning before recording his first save in over a month, and the New York Yankees hit four homers to power past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-4.

Brett Gardner hit a go-ahead homer in the fifth inning before Gary Sánchez, Giancarlo Stanton and Estevan Florial also connected in the final three innings for the Yankees, who moved within seven games of AL East-leading Boston.

The struggling Chapman struck out Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius — while also giving up a solo homer to Andrew McCutchen — to convert his first save since June 20.

Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies.