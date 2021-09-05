Freeman, Swanson, Ynoa power Braves past Phillies 6-1

Huascar Ynoa won his fourth straight start and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1.

ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson homered, Huascar Ynoa won his fourth straight start and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1.

Freeman, the reigning NL MVP who began the game 1 for 24 in May, hit his ninth homer, a solo shot, to make it 5-1 in the third inning as the Braves won their second straight game and fifth in the last six.

Freeman finished 3 for 3 and reached base four times, raising his batting average 20 points to .217.

Aaron Nola took the loss after allowing four runs and five hits in four innings. Ynoa gave up one run, four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings.