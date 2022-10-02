MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract to play on opening day.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.

With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired.

Latest from Rob Manfred:

• No status change in spring training

• Believes season will start on time

• Universal DH is happening

• Draft pick compensation eliminated

• Both sides will meet Saturday