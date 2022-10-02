x
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener 'disastrous'

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract to play on opening day.
Credit: AP
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments during a news conference at MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31. 

With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired. 

Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start on Feb. 16.

