The list of Home Run Derby participants at Coors Field has been finalized

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story is one of eight players competing for the crown after the final two entrants were announced on Wednesday.

DENVER — You thought the fireworks on July 4 were good?

Wait until you see what the Home Run Derby at Coors Field looks like next Monday night.

Major League Baseball completed the field of eight participants on Wednesday by revealing Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto and Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo will join the festivities.

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story created quite the buzz locally last week when he announced he'd give it a shot in his home ballpark. The other five participants are Shohei Ohtani from the Angels, Pete Alonso with the Mets, Trey Mancini representing the Orioles, Matt Olson from the Athletics and Salvador Perez with the Royals.

The matchups and bracket were released late Wednesday night as well. The first-round showdowns are as follows:

1) Ohtani vs. 8) Soto

2) Gallo vs. 7) Story

3) Olson vs. 6) Mancini

4) Perez vs. 5) Alonso

The Home Run Derby will be at Coors Field for the first time since 1998, along with the All-Star Game the next day. The Derby is slated to begin on Monday night at 6:00 p.m. MST on ESPN.

>> Video above: "This is going to be a real kickoff for us": Denver prepares for largest crowd in months

