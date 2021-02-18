Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years with Mets

The former Broncos QB finishes his baseball career with a .223 average over 287 games.

NEW YORK — Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former Denver Broncos QB returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and reached Triple-A.

He played 77 games at baseball’s highest minor league level in 2019, batting .163 with four home runs. He finishes his career with a .223 average over 287 games.

A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old was invited the major league spring training this season, taking one of New York’s 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

Tebow, a first-round draft pick by the Broncos in 2010 out of Florida, played QB for Denver over parts of two seasons. He started 16 games (including playoffs) and posted a 9-7 record, throwing 19 touchdowns and rushing for 13 more.

Tebow is best known for beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs on Jan. 8 2012, throwing an 80-yard touchdown to Demaryius Thomas in a shocking overtime win.

Tim Tebow turns 32 today.



That 2011 run is still unbelievable.



▫️ 8-5 as starter

▫️ First Broncos playoffs since 2005

▫️ OT victory vs. Steelers

▫️ Tied for most comebacks in the NFL

▫️ Six game-winning drives



(via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/zRSEQTyFyQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 14, 2019

