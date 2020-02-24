x
Fans heckling Astros spring opener get signs stolen

Fans ironically got their signs stolen while trying to heckle the Astros.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) waits for a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals the start Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Fans hoping to heckle the sign-stealing Houston Astros at their spring opener were met with quite the coincidence: They got their signs stolen. 

In the Astros’ first spring training game since their sign-stealing scandal rocked baseball, some fans brought signs jeering Houston, and ballpark personnel confiscated them before the exhibition opener against the World Series champion Washington Nationals. 

In a Series rematch, the Nats got hearty cheers, while everyone in an Astros jersey — including the mascot, Orbit — was booed. 

Houston did not use any players implicated in MLB's probe.