Cleveland Indians announce 'Guardians' as new name

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have a new name. In a video released to social media on Friday, the franchise announced that it will be known as the "Cleveland Guardians" beginning in 2022.

In the video, narrated by Tom Hanks and featuring the Black Keys, the team also released its new logos, which will maintain the Indians' red and navy blue color scheme. One logo features a new, stylized 'C', while the other features a 'G' with guardians wings. The team also has new fonts for both a block 'Cleveland' and script 'Guardians," reminiscent of the current wordmarks worn on the team's uniforms.