Watch: Braves first spring training game ends in clock violation with bases loaded, full count

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Well, that didn't take long.
Major League Baseball's new pitch clock rules made its presence felt early -- as the Atlanta Braves kicked off their spring training against the Boston Red Sox.
The Braves made a valiant comeback in the bottom of the 9th, putting up three runs to tie the game at 6-6 with an opportunity to win the game with the bases loaded and two outs.
Cal Conley stepped into the box -- a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft and a non-roster invitee to camp. The count was full on Conley when the home plate ump deemed that he was not ready to go in the batter's box with eight seconds left on the pitch clock. Thus -- a violation of the rule, an automatic strike resulting in a strikeout and the game ending in a 6-6 tie.
Here are how the new MLB pitch clock rules are laid out:
- A pitcher has 15 seconds to deliver the ball with the bases empty
- A pitcher has 20 seconds to deliver the ball when there are runners on
- If a pitcher doesn't meet the rule, then it is deemed a violation and a ball will be awarded to the batter
- A hitter must be in the box and facing the pitcher with no less than eight seconds remaining on the pitch clock. If the hitter is not ready, then the umpire will deem a violation and a strike will be added