How to flap your way into the Baltimore Orioles' Bird Bath

Baltimore may be known for its harbor, but visitors to the Charm City don't have to travel all the way to the bay to get a little wet.
They only have to go as far as section 86 in Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
This area of the ballpark is home to the Baltimore Orioles' Bird Bath Splash Zone, where fans can celebrate runs just like the players on the field.
Batters who hit a single pretend to turn on a water faucet. When an Oriole hits a double or triple, they imitate a sprinkler in the outfield (once they're safely on base) while teammates in the dugout spit water like a fountain.
And in the Bird Bath, fans are similarly doused with water on all extra base hits.
Some fans have even taken it upon themselves to bring their own version of the Orioles' Homer Hose to help them celebrate in the Splash Zone.
The Orioles warn fans that there is a good chance they will get wet if they choose to sit in section 86, and the team recommends game-goers come prepared with waterproof bags for their belongings and clothes they don't mind getting drizzled on.
Tickets to the Splash Zone can run as low as $20.
Anyone who purchased tickets in the Bird Bath Splash Zone before the section was rebranded on May 10 and does not wish to get wet can contact tickets@orioles.com for information on their ticket options.