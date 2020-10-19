Los Angeles Dodgers beat Braves 4-3 in Game 7 of NLCS

Dodgers head to World Series to face the Rays

ARLINGTON, Texas — A Game 7 nail-biter between the Dodgers and Braves has come to a close nocking the Braves out of contention for the World Series.

After a strong start to the NLCS, the Braves were unable to hold off the Dodgers in the final games, allowing them to stage a comeback that ended with Sunday night's 4-3 win.

The Dodgers' Cody Bellinger hit the tiebreaking solo homer in the seventh inning and that allowed them to advance to the World Series for the third time in four years.