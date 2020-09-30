MLB to allow limited number of fans for NLCS, World Series in Arlington

Major League Baseball will make around 11,500 tickets available for each game with 10,550 fans spread through the ballpark and 950 in suites.

ARLINGTON, Texas — After a season of carboard cut-outs and watching on TV, some fans will be able to watch the biggest games of the season in person.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced it would be allowing a limited number of fans to attend the National League Championship Series and World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

MLB will make around 11,500 tickets available for each game with 10,550 fans spread through the ballpark and 950 in suites.

Tickets for all games of each series will go on sale on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. central time.

The NLCS is scheduled to begin on Oct. 12 at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. The World Series is slated to start on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Here are some health and safety protocols that will be in place for fans attending these games:

Tickets in the seating bowl will be sold in groups of four contiguous seats, called pods. Individuals may purchase a limit of one pod per NLCS and World Series game.

Seats within each pod cannot be broken apart for sale.

Each pod will be a minimum of six feet from each other.

No seats will be sold within 20 feet of where a player can be located on the field, in the dugouts or in the bullpen.

Masks will be mandatory for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the ballpark.

No bags will be permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children.

More ticket information is expected to be released on the Texas Rangers' team website.