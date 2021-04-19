Manly Bands launches MLB style wedding rings

Couples are able to choose from multiple ring designs for their favorite teams in the league.

Manly Bands has launched it's latest collection: officially licensed Major League Baseball wedding rings.

According to a press release, the line offers multiple designs for every club in the league inspired by their colors, logos and history.

In the past, Manly Bands has offered several ring designs inspired by sports, but this marks the first collection dedicated to MLB.

“We’re so excited to launch this collection, as avid fans and as our first step into official partnerships within the sporting world,” said Johnathan Ruggeiro, co-founder and co-CEO of Manly Bands. “With the return of both baseball and weddings, we knew it was important to offer a collection that really speaks to a new demographic of customers. I really think we’ve hit a home run with this lineup!”

The MLB collection will be made of Black Zirconium and Cobalt Chrome with different inlay options including Cerakote and wood from real baseball bats, and every ring will be made in America.

“When designing these rings, we spoke to fans and players to really understand why it’s important to offer people more personalization in their wedding rings,” said co-founder and co-CEO of Manly Bands, Michelle Luchese, who directed the design effort. “By looking at wedding bands as not just something they wear on their wedding day, but representing their whole life together, we were able to create classy styles that any baseball fan would love!”

Since being founded, Manly Bands has been making rings designed for men who want more than a "boring" wedding ring,

Manly Bands creates rings inspired by the hobbies, interests and passions that any man can relate to, using unique materials such as tungsten, meteorite and dinosaur bone to create hundreds of design options.

The company has previously partnered with Jack Daniel’s to create a collection made from the aged oak barrels that their world-famous whiskey is cured in.