Schedules announced for MLB's 60 game season

Major League Baseball has released its 60-game schedule for each team for the 2020 season.

Opening Day will be on July 23, and begins with the New York Yankees visiting the World Champion Washington Nationals.

Later in the day, the San Francisco Giants will travel to face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The remaining 26 teams will begin their seasons on July 24.

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Miami Marlins that night at 7:05 p.m.

A short while later, at 7:30 p.m., the Baltimore Orioles will face off against the Red Sox in Boston.

Finally, the Pittsburgh Pirates will travel to take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's shortened schedule also features a heavily regional slate of opponents for each team to limit travel.

Teams will play 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games against same divisional opponents to comprise their schedules.

The schedule also features an August 31 Trade Deadline.

The schedule announcement came during a special on the MLB Network.

One possible benefit to the shortened schedule is heightened playoff chances for three of area's teams:

You can check out each of our area's teams schedules below:

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES



WASHINGTON NATIONALS