Here are each of our four area team's 30-man rosters for Opening Day 2020

The Washington Nationals opened the season against the New York Yankees on Thursday, but the rest of our area's teams get the year kick started on Friday.

After MLB's Opening Day on Thursday featured four teams, the rest of the league will spring into action today.

Of course, this MLB season will be unlike any other, featuring a universal DH, only 60 regular season games, and expanded postseason play.

Teams' roster sizes are also different, as each team will begin with a roster of 30 players.

Two weeks into the season, that roster must be trimmed to 28.

Two weeks after that, the roster must be trimmed to 26 players.

Here are our area's team's opening day rosters of 30 players:

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Your Opening Day roster👇 pic.twitter.com/yyZtYkyJik — Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) July 23, 2020

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES