MLB offers 76-game season, playoffs rise up to 16 teams

Major League Baseball made another try to start the coronavirus-delayed season in early July, proposing a 76-game regular season.
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford throws to first after forcing out Houston Astros' Jose Altuve (27) at second during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, in Seattle. Astros' Michael Brantley was safe at first. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made another try to start the coronavirus-delayed season in early July, proposing a 76-game regular season, expanding the playoffs from 10 teams to as many as 16 and allowing players to earn about 75% of their prorated salaries. 

Players have refused cuts beyond what they agreed to in March shortly after the pandemic began, part of baseball's again acrimonious labor relations. 

The arduous negotiations have jeopardized plans to hold opening day around the Fourth of July in ballparks without fans and provide entertainment to a public still emerging from months of quarantine.