MLB: No plans to alter schedule because of virus outbreak

The sport says it intends to play spring training and regular season games as listed.
Credit: AP
The Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners play during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Major League Baseball says it doesn't plan to alter its schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

MLB says it recognizes the spread of the virus is a rapidly changing situation. 

Commissioner Rob Manfred held a conference call with the 30 teams Monday to discuss the health crisis. 

All clubs are set to open the season March 26. Spring training games are continuing in Florida and Arizona. 

There are exhibitions set for later this month in Montreal, the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, and Sacramento, California.