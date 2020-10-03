MLB: No plans to alter schedule because of virus outbreak

The sport says it intends to play spring training and regular season games as listed.

Major League Baseball says it doesn't plan to alter its schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The sport says it intends to play spring training and regular season games as listed.

MLB says it recognizes the spread of the virus is a rapidly changing situation.

Commissioner Rob Manfred held a conference call with the 30 teams Monday to discuss the health crisis.

All clubs are set to open the season March 26. Spring training games are continuing in Florida and Arizona.