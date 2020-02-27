MLB appoints 1st black umpire crew chief

Major League Baseball has appointed its first African American umpire crew chief, promoting Kerwin Danley to the position this week, The Associated Press has learned.
A person familiar with the move spoke to the AP on Wednesday night on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made.
The 58-year-old Danley has worked two World Series and been on the field for 10 other postseason rounds, including the AL Championship Series last year.
He’s also been chosen to call two All-Star Games.
Danley called his first game in the majors in 1992 as a minor league fill-in and was hired to the MLB staff in 1998.