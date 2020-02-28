x
Minus Embiid and Simmons, Harris leads 76ers past Knicks

The 76ers played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris (12) goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Elfrid Payton (6) and RJ Barrett (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris scored 34 points to lead the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers to a 115-106 victory over the New York Knicks. 

The 76ers played without injured All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Shake Milton scored 19 points and Al Horford added 15 for the 76ers, who improved to their NBA-best home record to 28-2. 

Julius Randle had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Knicks, who lost their sixth straight game while clinching a sixth straight losing season. 

Simmons has a back injury and Embiid has a sprained left shoulder.