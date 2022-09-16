Is the Vikings' trajectory the worst possible outcome for the Eagles? | Locked On Eagles

Will the Eagles go down the same path the Vikings have and commit big money to Jalen Hurts as Minnesota did for Kirk Cousins?

PHILADELPHIA — After the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFC Championship game, Minnesota saw Kirk Cousins as the quarterback that could get them over the hump: A signal caller they could win because of, rather than just with, which they already had in Case Keenum.

However, this attempt to not settle led to even more mediocrity, as the Vikings are caught in a constant state of average.

In four seasons since they made the NFL’s final four, the Vikings have won at least seven games every year. But, they have also only made the playoffs once since, back in 2019. Minnesota finished with a 7-9 or 8-9 record in the other three seasons.

The Vikings' recent fate should be the Eagles most feared long term outcome as they continue to evaluate Jalen Hurts’ chances of being the face of the franchise.

Minnesota doubled down on their good but not great quarterback, when they gave Cousins a contract extension this past offseason. Perhaps the team believes, with the right coaching, there is a higher ceiling than he has shown.

But maybe, the Vikings have been afraid to do worse. Maybe they are afraid to hold back their talented roster that features a top tier group of offensive weapons.

The Vikings have tasted a certain floor of success, and perhaps they don’t want to risk that in pursuit of a higher ceiling.

The irony of their reality (if this assumption is at least partially correct) is that strategy has in fact, held them back. The team has not been good enough to give that roster a chance at competing for a Super Bowl, but they haven’t been bad enough to have a good shot at a quality quarterback prospect either.

This purgatory is a possible reality for the Eagles as well, depending on how this season goes, and what the team decides to do at the most important position on the field.

There is still a chance that Hurts can take a big step forward, and be considered among the top group of young signal callers. His mobility and leadership is already superior to that of a player like Cousins, and he showed a lot of progress as a passer in the season opening win against Detroit.

But, what if the scenario plays out where the Eagles win the division and make the playoffs, yet Hurts eventually plateaus as a passer?

The Eagles would end up picking in the 20's of next year’s first round of the NFL Draft, with a decision on Hurts and his new contract looming.

Will they go down the same path Minnesota has with Cousins and commit big money to Hurts? Would the Eagles still pursue a prospect in next year’s draft, trying to trade up, or take a chance on a player later in the first round?

The team's history says the latter. However, the strong qualities Hurts already does possess, the chemistry he has with this locker room, and the team's success, would make a decision in this scenario extremely difficult.