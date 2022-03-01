Milton Hershey wrestling returns after a year off

The high school team returns to the mats after COVID-19 cancelled last year's season.

DERRY, Pa. — The Milton Hershey high school wrestling program is making a triumphant return after the coronavirus pandemic cut its postseason run short in March of 2020 and cancelled its 2020-2021 season entirely.

Now, after more than a year off, the team is back in business and ready to hit the mats again.

“I get to show people what I’ve been doing how I’ve been working,” said junior Jose Ramirez. “We get to show everybody what we have been doing and what we have.”

Milton Hershey Coach Jimmy Taylor says the team remained disciplined throughout the hiatus and is eager to pick up where they left off.

“I’m super excited to be back with our guys coaching these kids," said Taylor. "It’s pretty special and when you get 40 to 45 kids back, [and] it’s pretty magical what can occur. They work hard and listen, and I’m just super excited to see how hard they are working especially after missing two springs, two summers and then a full season.”

According to the team, captains Jose Ramirez and Skylar Jacko played a big part in keeping the everyone motivated, making sure their teammates remained focused off the mats.

“We have a big group chat and we were just telling each other, 'Come on you got to keep going, you got to work out,'” said Ramirez. “If somebody got down we just made sure to help them work out.”