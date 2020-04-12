Milton Hershey School opts out of winter sports season

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 10.
The Milton Hershey School has opted out of participating in the 2020-21 winter sports season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The school announced the move on its website, posting the following statement:
In prioritizing the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff, Milton Hershey School will not participate in 2020-21 winter sports. As a residential school that cares for approximately 2,000 students on campus, it is critical that we take a proactive approach to safeguarding our school community. MHS will explore opportunities for student-athletes to continue skill development in alignment with our school’s Health and Safety Plan.
The school also cancelled its fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even without the sports seasons, the Milton Hershey School has dealt with cases of COVID-19 on its campus, including 25 reported cases in mid-October.
At that time, media relations manager Dave Vagnoni said via email, "There are nearly 4,000 combined students and staff at MHS, so 25 cases is a very small percentage...far less than 1%," Dave Vagnoni, Hershey's media relations manager said in an email Tuesday. "We’re proud of the high level of care and extremely low-percentage of cases we’ve experienced."