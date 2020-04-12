Milton Hershey School opts out of winter sports season

The school says it is prioritizing the health, safety and well-being of its students and staff.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 10.

The Milton Hershey School has opted out of participating in the 2020-21 winter sports season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The school announced the move on its website, posting the following statement:

In prioritizing the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff, Milton Hershey School will not participate in 2020-21 winter sports. As a residential school that cares for approximately 2,000 students on campus, it is critical that we take a proactive approach to safeguarding our school community. MHS will explore opportunities for student-athletes to continue skill development in alignment with our school’s Health and Safety Plan.

The school also cancelled its fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even without the sports seasons, the Milton Hershey School has dealt with cases of COVID-19 on its campus, including 25 reported cases in mid-October.