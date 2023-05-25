Millersville's strong season helped by local talent

The Marauders will meet Seton Hill this weekend with a trip to Cary, North Carolina on the line.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — From Marauders making an impression in the MLB World Series, like Houston's Chas McCormick, to being just a few wins away from the College World Series, it's been a good year for Millersville baseball.

"It's special. It's special," repeated Millersville Head Coach Jon Shehan.

They boast one of the most successful programs in the state and 'Ville knows they don't have to look too far for elite talent.

"Man, there are so many good players within an hour of Millersville and I have to give Coach Baker a lot of credit for doing a really good job of knocking on doors, making sure he knows who kids are and it's been a great recruiting area. We want to keep getting those kids. We want them to be a part of this," said Shehan.

.@VilleMarauders trailed by 1 heading into the 8th against West Chester. A 3-run rally in the bottom frame means they'll host an @NCAABaseball Super Regional next week at The Coop, after the 6-4 win. @PSACsports @millersvilleu @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/KAktvN4mTU — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) May 20, 2023

Two-time PSAC East Player of the Year and Atlantic Region Player of the Year Bren Taylor is an Eastern York grad. But, he's just one of 16 players on this year's team from local District Three schools.

"I love Lancaster and I went to Hempfield," said catcher Cole Houser. "It's about 10 minutes away. I'm sure Coach Morrison was watching. He means a lot to me and that whole program means a lot to me."

"I mean, a bunch of local guys here, all of us together, we know what talent we have. We just pursue and work towards our goals as a team," said pitcher Evan Rishell, an Eastern York grad.

In addition to the pride of playing for a team so close to home, the Marauders point to guys leading the program as a reason for another 40-plus win season.

"Our coaching staff is just really good," added Rishell. "They have a thought process that we follow and try to compete every time."

While they're good, they're also fun. With the Super Regional set for the Coop, one of the best atmosphere's for a game, is right across the street, where the garage gives you a top-notch view for all the action.

"It's awesome. I know my dad sits out there. He loves it up there and everybody else loves it up there," said Houser.

"Oh, it's a blast. Listening to them yell at close calls, or just yell your name when you come in the game," recalled Rishell. "It's something special that I don't think I'd get anywhere else."