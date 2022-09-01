Millersville and Shippensburg clash in an important PSAC East Hoops showdown

Currently, two of the top three PSAC East teams play important early conference matchup.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — We're right in the middle of college basketball season as conference play begins to heat up. Two of the top three PSAC Schools, the Shippensburg Raiders and Millersville Marauders, are off to strong starts this season.

Shippensburg came in as the top team in the conference with a 5-1 in conference record and Millersville with an even 3-3. The Raiders started off strong with upperclassmen Kiyon Hardy and Carlos Carter scoring 19 points and 17 points respectively. A key 13-5 run at the end of the first half opened up a 10 point lead at the half for the Raiders.

Millersville was led by senior forward Caden Najdawi who had a solid outing of his own putting up a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Raiders' guard and captain, Kiyon Hardy, says being aggressive on both ends was key to getting the victory.

"The first half of the season I wasn’t as aggressive as I should have been," said Hardy "Coming out this season I had a good game, last game I think I had 20 points, this game I wanted to come out and repeat the same thing in order for my team to excel the rate we want to."

Not to be lost in the win, the Raiders defense forced 14 total Marauder turnovers and scored 15 points off of those opportunities.