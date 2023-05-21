x
Millersville to host NCAA Super Regional, after besting West Chester, 6-4

The Marauders use a three-run eight inning to end the Rams season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Millersville's baseball team made quick work of their regional competition at Cooper Park.

The Marauders started strong with a 604 win over Charleston on Thursday.  That victory set up a best-of-three-game stretch with a familiar PSAC foe, West Chester.  

Millersville won two of a three-game series against the Rams earlier this month, toward the end of the regular season.

Friday saw Coach Shehan's crew pull out the 8-5 win over West Chester.  Millersville built up a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning but used a four-run sixth inning to really create separation on the scoreboard.

Ville's win meant that all they needed was one against the Rams on Saturday, to secure a spot in the Super Regional.  West Chester was hoping to win their afternoon game, setting up a winner-take-all game later that evening.

For most of Saturday's action, it looked like the Rams might force a double-header, but Millersville came up with some clutch hitting at just the right time.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Marauders' Jimmy Losh batted in the tying run with a deep shot to the warning track in left field.

Thomas Caufield and Keegan Soltis kept the hit parade going and tacked on two more runs, solidifying the 6-4 win and locking up host duties for Millersville in the Super Regionals.

