Millersville to host NCAA Super Regional, after besting West Chester, 6-4

The Marauders use a three-run eight inning to end the Rams season.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Millersville's baseball team made quick work of their regional competition at Cooper Park.

The Marauders started strong with a 604 win over Charleston on Thursday. That victory set up a best-of-three-game stretch with a familiar PSAC foe, West Chester.

Millersville won two of a three-game series against the Rams earlier this month, toward the end of the regular season.

.@VilleMarauders trailed by 1 heading into the 8th against West Chester. A 3-run rally in the bottom frame means they'll host an @NCAABaseball Super Regional next week at The Coop, after the 6-4 win. @PSACsports @millersvilleu @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/KAktvN4mTU — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) May 20, 2023

Friday saw Coach Shehan's crew pull out the 8-5 win over West Chester. Millersville built up a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning but used a four-run sixth inning to really create separation on the scoreboard.

Ville's win meant that all they needed was one against the Rams on Saturday, to secure a spot in the Super Regional. West Chester was hoping to win their afternoon game, setting up a winner-take-all game later that evening.

For most of Saturday's action, it looked like the Rams might force a double-header, but Millersville came up with some clutch hitting at just the right time.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Marauders' Jimmy Losh batted in the tying run with a deep shot to the warning track in left field.