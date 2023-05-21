Millersville to host NCAA Super Regional, after besting West Chester, 6-4

LANCASTER, Pa. — Millersville's baseball team made quick work of their regional competition at Cooper Park.
The Marauders started strong with a 604 win over Charleston on Thursday. That victory set up a best-of-three-game stretch with a familiar PSAC foe, West Chester.
Millersville won two of a three-game series against the Rams earlier this month, toward the end of the regular season.
Friday saw Coach Shehan's crew pull out the 8-5 win over West Chester. Millersville built up a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning but used a four-run sixth inning to really create separation on the scoreboard.
Ville's win meant that all they needed was one against the Rams on Saturday, to secure a spot in the Super Regional. West Chester was hoping to win their afternoon game, setting up a winner-take-all game later that evening.
For most of Saturday's action, it looked like the Rams might force a double-header, but Millersville came up with some clutch hitting at just the right time.
Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Marauders' Jimmy Losh batted in the tying run with a deep shot to the warning track in left field.
Thomas Caufield and Keegan Soltis kept the hit parade going and tacked on two more runs, solidifying the 6-4 win and locking up host duties for Millersville in the Super Regionals.