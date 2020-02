Millersville out scores Warriors, 27-5, in their doubleheader.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — It was ideal weather for Millersville baseball's home opener on Saturday.

The Marauders wasted little time letting the Nyack Warriors know that it would be a long afternoon.

Millersville took Game 1, 14-5, and followed it up with 13-0 win in Game 2 of the doubleheader.