Millersburg girls win second district title ever; Lancaster Mennonite claims three peat

Millersburg girls won in convincing fashion over Lancaster Mennonite, Blazers boys scoot past Antietam.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — In the first set of District Championship games the 1A, 2A, and 3A Champions were crowned

Girls 2A District III Championship

Millersburg- 54

Lancaster Mennonite-19

The stage for the girl's 2A championship was set with two teams that have played good basketball all season long.

The Millersburg Indians had a chance to claim their second title in school history and they were determined. Off the opening tip, the Indians scored fast and furious. Jana Strait got a quick layup to get things going and Millersburg wouldn't look back.

Jayla Rivera for Lancaster Mennonite tried her best to keep the Blazers in it with the first six of the Blazer's eight points.

However, Millersburg kept their foot on the gas all game long. They opened the floodgates in the second half as they claim their second district title ever 54-19 in the final.

"They are so much fun to be around and they mean the world to me," said Indians head coach Greg Everhart. "Just to see them smile and get to celebrate and see how happy they are, it means the world to me."

Boys 2A District III championship

Antietam- 44

Lancaster Mennonite-57

It was a double dip for Lancaster Mennonite fans. The boys were also in the 2A title game.

The Blazers had a balanced attack of an inside and outside game all night. The big man David Weaver asserted his dominance in the paint while Camden Hurst hit some timely three-point shots from the outside.

The Blazers handled Antietam's press brilliantly, constantly breaking it and leading to quick buckets. The Blazers three-peat in districts and win 57-44

"Every time you win a game it builds a little more momentum for the next level," said head coach Seth Buckwalter. "We have big aspirations so hopefully this is a big step along the way."