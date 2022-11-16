Local fall sports teams dominate in PIAA semifinals

Mid-Penn Conference has exceptional night with four field hockey teams and two soccer programs advancing to PIAA championship games

It's no joke when we say District III field hockey is a force to be reckoned with. Five of the six teams that will play for a state title in 1A, 2A and 3A represent District III.

In 1A, Boiling Springs took their game into overtime for a 1-0 win over Central Columbia. The Bubblers will play Wyoming Area at Cumberland Valley 11 A.M. on Saturday.

In 2A, it will be an all Mid-Penn showing in the final. Palmyra beat Gwyendd Mercy 1-0 as Mechanicsburg beat Villa Maria Academy 1-0 in the semis. The two Mid-Penn foes will meet in the finals Saturday at 1 P.M. at Cumberland Valley.

In 3A, it will be another District III showdown with Wilson and Lower Dauphin. The Falcons punch another trip to the finals will a 3-2 overtime win over Conestoga. The Bulldogs took a 2-1 win over Emmaus in the semis.

Wednesday was a successful night on the pitch for local boys soccer teams as well with Lancaster Catholic in 2A and Hershey in 3A. Both posted two goal victories and advance to play in the state championship games. The Trojans are the only team to play Friday night and the Crusaders take the field on Saturday.

Central Dauphin's girls soccer team blanketed Owen J. Roberts. The rams score two goals to punch their ticket into the championship game on Saturday.