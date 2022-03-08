Mid-Penn Conference holds annual football media day

Teams came together, talked off-season progress and how tough opponents keep teams sharp.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Break out the drumlines, because it was an exciting time of the year as high school football media days continued on Wednesday. A day after the York-Adams took center stage, the Mid-Penn Conference was on full display at Cumberland Valley High School.

Bands blared and teams took part in photoshoots. A trio of Bishop McDevitt Crusaders carried themselves with some swagger coming off a impressive run to a state runner-up finish in 2021.

The Bubblers of Boiling Springs were also excited to come off a big year.

As bags landed on the cornhole boards, here were smiles everywhere. After all, a new season springs fresh hope for a great season.

It didn't matter who we talked with, the conversation always circled back to the conference as a whole, and the grind that teams endured week in and week out.