Mid-Penn Conference holds annual football media day

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Break out the drumlines, because it was an exciting time of the year as high school football media days continued on Wednesday. A day after the York-Adams took center stage, the Mid-Penn Conference was on full display at Cumberland Valley High School.
Bands blared and teams took part in photoshoots. A trio of Bishop McDevitt Crusaders carried themselves with some swagger coming off a impressive run to a state runner-up finish in 2021.
The Bubblers of Boiling Springs were also excited to come off a big year.
As bags landed on the cornhole boards, here were smiles everywhere. After all, a new season springs fresh hope for a great season.
It didn't matter who we talked with, the conversation always circled back to the conference as a whole, and the grind that teams endured week in and week out.
Check out the video above to hear Harrisburg Coach Calvin Everett and Central Dauphin Coach Glen McNamee speak about the strength of the Mid-Penn Conference.