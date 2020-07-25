Mid-Atlantic Conference suspends fall sports

Three south-central Pennsylvania colleges play in the MAC, they are Lebanon Valley College, Messiah University and York College of Pennsylvania.

The Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) has suspended sport for the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In press release posted on its website, it says that if circumstances allow, officials are looking to move fall sports to the spring semester.

