Mid-Atlantic Conference suspends fall sports

The Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) has suspended sport for the fall semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In press release posted on its website, it says that if circumstances allow, officials are looking to move fall sports to the spring semester.
Three south-central Pennsylvania colleges, Lebanon Valley College, Messiah University and York College of Pennsylvania, play in the MAC.
“This decision was very difficult, as we know how deep the love of the game is for our student-athletes and that intercollegiate events are an important part of campus life for our entire community,” said Dr. Andrea E. Chapdelaine, Chair of MAC President’s Council and Hood College President.