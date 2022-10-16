Michigan mauls Penn State with dominating win

The Nittany Lions' front is no match for the Wolverines on either side of the football.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Saturday's matchup between Penn State and Michigan was supposed to be a battle, but after a first half that saw the Nittany Lions hang tough, the Wolverines clawed Penn State into submission.

The loss comes after Penn State was expected to be sharp off the bye week but early on it was apparent that was not the case.

"No, I don't think there was any rust," said Penn State Wide Receiver Mitchell Tinsley. "I think they just played really good today. Hats off to Michigan."

Penn State's sole lead of the game was a 17-16 advantage in the third quarter sparked by a 63 yard run by Sean Clifford and a Curtis Jacobs interception return for a touchdown. However, from that point on, the Michigan run game took over. Blake Corum and Donavan Edwards, with the help of their O-line, tallied over 418 yards on the ground in a physical mauling Penn State could not hide from.

"We did not do well one either front," said Penn State Head Coach James Franklin. "That's tight ends, that's O-line, that's D-line, that's linebackers. They outplayed us on both fronts. We need to be more physical."

"[I] definitely thought they dominated the line of scrimmage and to win football games in the Big Ten, especially on the road, you can't play like that." said Penn State Tight End Brenton Strange.