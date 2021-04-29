Harrisburg native Micah Parsons selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

Parsons, 21, will now look to cement himself in the middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense.

Micah Parsons has a new home.

The Harrisburg native was selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was surrounded by family and Penn State coach James Franklin when the selection was made at the NFL Draft in Cleveland.

Parsons, 21, starred at Harrisburg High School before committing to Penn State University in 2017.

In two seasons in Happy Valley, Parsons made his presence felt.

As a freshman in 2018, he totaled 82 tackles with 1.5 sacks.

"I ain’t never seen a linebacker play sideline to sideline like that kid," said former PSU defensive end Shareef Miller after one practice that season.

2018 senior quarterback Trace McSorley, who faced Parsons everyday in practice, knew as well as anyone how good the next Linebacker-U product was.

"What he does good is he plays extremely fast, he plays with a really good motor," McSorley explained.

In his sophomore year, Parsons solidified himself as a bonafide NFL prospect by racking up 109 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and 5 sacks.

He was a consensus All-American, Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and won the Cotton Bowl MVP.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Parsons sat out his junior season in 2020.

Despite not playing in over a year, Parsons was still ranked in the Top 15 on most NFL Draft boards.

He performed well at the NFL Combine, posting a 40-yard dash time of 4.39 seconds, and at 6'3" and 245 pounds, Parsons offers great size for a linebacker in today's game.

Now, he will look to cement himself in the middle of the Dallas Cowboys defense.