Mennonite beats Antietam in District III boys title game

Blazers win back to back titles and claim third District III crown

HERSHEY, Pa. — Lancaster Mennonite and Antietam once again in the District III 2A finals. This one a rematch from 2021 when the Blazers knocked off the Mountaineers on their home floor. Jaedon Mast did it on both ends of the floor and Camden Hurst dropped in 19 points.

Antietam would lead by four in the in the fourth quarter but the Blazers found the answer with big man David Weaver and Jaedon Mast put Mennonite up on their way to hard fought 52-46 and back to back titles.