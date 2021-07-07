Memories of the "Reading Rocket" flash by as Lenny Moore is honored the R-Phillies

Bobbleheads featuring Moore's Reading #17 given away as fans have a chance to meet the football legend

READING, Pa. — It's not every day you have a chance to meet to someone who played a role in charting the course of history in sports. The NFL world has seen many great players and one of those is Penn State Alum and Baltimore Colt Lenny Moore. The 1975 NFL Hall of Famer made his way back to his hometown of Reading where his laugh and smile captivated fans who came out to honor him at a Reading Phillies game.

“Style took a back seat to substance for the Baltimore Colts Lenny Moore,” the narrator said over a video montage played on the First Energy Stadium big screen, as Moore leaned up against the fence watching his highlights.

Substance was always the driver behind “The Reading Rocket’s” success both a Penn State and with the Colts. Nothing too flashy, just get the job and do it in the right way. That is why he is beloved when by so many in his hometown.

“Lenny was the first and still is the best,” one lady says as she walks by a table where Moore was signing autographs.

“Kid could talk about Donyell (Marshall -NBA player) or Lonnie (Walker – Current San Antonio Spur) but Lenny was the best.”

Moore who doesn’t get back to Reading often reflect fondly on his childhood home.

“When I think of Reading I think of comfortable and I enjoyed myself.”

Thinking of memories with the fans is a perfect time to laugh.

“Well when you are away for so long sometimes you forget things,” says Moore.

Lenny may have forgotten some things, we all do as we age but the fans have not forgotten Lenny Moore.

“Meet a legend any time it is always cool!”

Mark Paden dressed head to toe in Baltimore Ravens gear drove from Baltimore to meet Moore because he always thought Lenny was the best.

“Lenny Moore was always stuck in my head, Today he would be considered a freak right now.” Paden excitingly telling me how he breaks down his game.

“He was a dynamic guy that could receive the ball at a time when it was only running plays. He was so elusive!”

Yes, yes he was and the highlights back up that case.

In the heat Moore signed and took photos with fans for over two hours. He also threw out the first pitch and gave a quick speech about his love of the city.

As Moore posed for pictures and continued to sign autographs. One thing stood out. A gold ring on his left hand. The 1958 NFL championship league.

No that game is not forgotten and neither is Moore contribution.

“It was an incredible game it will go down in history. It was the game against the Giants, Ameche on the goal line, off tackle, breaks a tackle one yard line we win,” beam Paden

While Penn State Alum Ryan Seibert from Columbia took a moment to bring a smile to Moore’s face.

“I got to ask Lenny about the best block in NFL History, he said I know exactly what block your talking about.”

It was Moore, who the Giants believed were going to get the ball, set a crushing kick-out block on the end to get Ameche into the end zone for the Colts win at Yankee Stadium in what many call the NFL’s greatest game.