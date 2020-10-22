Meet the one and only Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni: The Philadelphia Eagles super fan

He may be small in stature, but Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni's love of the Eagles is as huge as it gets. He is now also featured in a documentary on Eagles fans.

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — Barry "The Hatchet" Vagnoni is Berks County's one and only Philadelphia Eagles super fan. Now, Vagnoni is also featured in a documentary called 'Maybe Next Year,' which will be released on DVDs and several streaming websites starting November 10.

FOX43 took a trip to Vagnoni's Locker Room in Exeter Township, Berks County. It's a 2,000 square foot extension to the back of his home equipped with everything and anything Philadelphia Eagles. Everything from the floor, which is partially made of old turf from Veterans Stadium, to the ceiling bleeds Eagles green.

Even the bathrooms are decked out in Birds memorabilia. There are TV's inside each so fans never miss a moment of the game. Lift the toilet seat, and find a Dallas Cowboys logo.

"I always tell people, 'aim for the stars,'" said Vagnoni. "Goodbye, Dallas!"

We're not sure what's greater: Vagnoni's love for the Eagles or his loathing of the Cowboys.

Like any locker room, there are a few rules for family and friends to follow.

"We hand out season passes, and the rules on the back are only Philadelphia Eagles fans allowed. Only Philadelphia eagles gear. No exceptions," explained Vagnoni.

People cannot smoke inside the Locker Room or use foul language.

On game days, the Vagnoni's will serve water, soda, and beer, but no hard liquor. Barry's wife, Dawn, will make six different dishes. Their daughter will also make six, and friends and family brings dishes as well.

On non-pandemic years, the place is flooded with fans -- 100 people and counting. This year, though, Vagnoni's attorney and doctors advised the super fan against having huge parties. It's just Barry, his wife, kids, their grandkids, and extended family.

Since we couldn't experience a typical game day, we had Barry "The Hatchet" walk us through one. Not only is he the host of the party, he is also the DJ and a hype man. He plays music during commercials so fans can dance, and like any good fan, the Eagles Fight Song after touchdowns.

"The passion came from my dad," said Barry. "My dad, he loved the Philadelphia Eagles. He wasn't over the top like I am. I've grown into a coo-coo. [On game day] I have the energy of a 16-year-old. I'm running around the room. I'm dancing."

Like clockwork, Barry's Eagles cuckoo clock sounded off as he explained what an Eagles nut he really is. The love began during childhood. On Sundays, the family would go to church, eat pasta, and watch the game together.

The father of two says he will never give up on his team, even if they are playing poorly. The 16 TVs inside the Locker Room are never changed on game day.

"A couple of my friends said, 'why can't you put a couple of the TVs so we can see the scores for fantasy?' I said, 'you want fantasy? Stay home.' It's all Eagles. All the time," said Barry.

The Birds may be off to a rough start this season, but "The Hatchet" has hope.

"I want you to hold me to this: At the end of the year, the Eagles will be the last one standing. Once we get to the playoffs, anything can happen," said Barry.

Barry said he is extremely thankful for his wife, who allowed him to build the Locker Room. They could have bought a house in Florida to retire, but Barry says Dawn went along with his crazy idea. Since construction, Barry has won multiple awards for his fan cave, he has been on several TV shows and major network news broadcasts, and he has met players, coaches, and Eagle's doctors.