Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit won't run in Pa. Derby

Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner who failed a postrace drug test, won’t run in the $1 million Pennsylvania Derby.
Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit is bathed after a workout ahead of the Preakness Stakes ahead of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BENSALEM, Pa. — Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner who failed a postrace drug test, won’t run in Saturday’s $1 million Pennsylvania Derby. 

Embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says he is going to keep the colt in California and run in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes against older horses at Santa Anita on Oct. 2. 

Medina Spirit was the 2-1 early favorite for the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing. He has won three of seven starts this year. 

Medina Spirit had been set to face nine others, including Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie and Midnight Bourbon, second in the Travers at Saratoga.

