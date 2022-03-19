Mechanicsburg stopped short in state 5A semifinals

Wildcats come one game short of the state 5A title game

SHILLINGTON, Pa. — The Mechanicsburg Wildcats wild run to the state semifinals featured some tough opponents, but the Wildcats dominance comes to an end in the semis at the hand of last years 5A champion the Cardinal O'Hara Lions.

The Wildcats struggled out of the gate with a few misses that the Lions took full advantage of in transition and in the paint. The Lions defense showed up as well winning the game 50-18.

O'Hara forward and Richmond commit Maggie Doogan left her mark with a double-double scoring 11 points and 13 rebounds. Marshall commit and O'Hara point guard Sydni Scott added 7 points and 5 dimes as well.

Wildcats senior Emma Castilla scored 4 points her final of her career coming late in the fourth quarter.

Wildcats coach Clay McAllister says despite the loss, he couldn't have been prouder of his team.

"I love our kids and I'm certainly no less proud of them then I was when we made the trip down here you know," said McAllister "That senior class has won 92-93 games over their four years that's playing pretty good basketball and they have also done it the right way they are good students they are good in our community and do a good job on the court too so you know I love those kids."