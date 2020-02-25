McDevitt moves to 4A Final, Northern upset in final seconds of 5A semifinal

Bishop McDevitt hosted its own 3-party on Monday in the District III 4A semifinal. The Crusaders seemed to know them down as will as they advance over ELCO with close 53-49 victory. The wins sets up an all Crusaders final as Lancaster Catholic also advanced to 4A final which will be played Thursday at 8pm in Giant Center.
In class 5A the Polar Bears of Northern York had their District III title iceberg dream drift away on a last second buzzer beater from Muhlenberg 54-52.
Check out the highlights in the video link above.