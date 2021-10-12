McDevitt falls "inches" short of PIAA gold

Fast start, late rally not enough for Crusaders in 4A title game

HERSHEY, Pa. — Bishop McDevitt entered Hersheypark Stadium fired up as they were back for the first time since 2013 and it showed early on.

A perfect start for the team in blue and freshman quarterback Stone Saunders looked to his right and found senior Mario Easterly who made two great cuts to spring a 59 yard pitch and catch score to put McDevitt up 7-0 early.

The offense was just warming up at that point as Aliquippa failed to field a kick-off and the Crusaders take full advantage.

A few plays later it was Marquese Williams to dash in from 17 yards out, the PAT was no good so it was a 13-0 lead.

The winds of change then came through the stadium. Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hays bursts for a 42 yard score and then on McDevitt ensuing possession Saunders was picked off on an out route that was returned for a score and just like that McDevitt was down 14-13 all of this happening in the first quarter.

In the second Saunders showed he has a short memory as he hit Kamil Foster on a skinny post and Foster showed off his jets streaking in from 66 yards to put the Crusaders back on top at 20-13.

Before the halftime buzzer the Quips were able to knot this one at 20-20 so the 4A title came down to who made the most plays over the next 24 minutes of action.

In the third the vaunted Aliquippa run game began to take over but McDevitt’s defense held tough with big sticks from the likes of linebacker Ryan Russo.

As the game flipped to the 4th the Crusaders defense finally broke allowing two short runs for scores and 34-20 deficit faced them with time winding down in the fourth.

After turning the ball over on down inside the redzone McDevitt put together another drive. Saunders was able to find Williams on a flare to the sideline and he did a balancing act to stay in bounds and speed in for score and make it 34-27.

If McDevitt was going to have a chance at a title they needed a stop. Burning all three timeouts it came to fourth and one. Aliquippa chose to go for it from their own territory. The McDevitt defense appeared to make a game defining stop but a generous spot awarded a first down by a half a football and the Crusaders fell inches short in their big to claim their first state title since 1995.