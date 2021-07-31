McCoy coaches up future of the game, while weighing his own next step

The Shades of Greatness camp had hundreds of campers on hand at Bishop McDevitt High School

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Historically, whenever LeSean McCoy has laced up cleats at a Bishop McDevitt High School, good things have happened. The good thing on Saturday afternoon happened at the annual Shades of Greatness football camp.

"They might be the next guys to go to the NFL and be a walking example," said McCoy while looking at the large group of campers on hand. "I want that to keep going. I want that effect on young kids to keep going on and on, cause they're the next generation. You know, if it's LeSean McCoy, if it's Micah Parsons, Bryce Hall, whoever it is, Jameel Poteat, as long as it keeps going and it'll help the younger generation out."

It wasn't that long ago that Shady was the next generation. Those closest to him have seen his message evolve over the years at these camps.

Funny moment from today's camp: You can have 2 Super Bowl rings, but if you're even a few minutes late for camp, your high school football coach will always STILL call you on it. @CoachWeachter @CutonDime25 @HailToTheeMcD @McD_Football_ @FOX43Sports @fox43 pic.twitter.com/RMp9EzNFLy — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) July 31, 2021

"I've known him since he was eight years old so I've seen him mature and mature," said Bishop McDevitt Head Coach Jeff Weachter. "His message early on at 2200 Market Street, was 'Hey Guys, let's go out and have a great time,' now he's more about guys talking to him about education, which they really need to hear from someone like him."

There was a new voice on the field this year as the Harrisburg Havoc, a new area women's tackle football team, helped run the campers run through drills.

"We're not just a football team. We want to be active in the community," said Havoc owner Tiffany Thomas. "Every weekend we have a community event that we go to. Every week we want to give back to the community and hopefully get their support as well."

.@CutonDime25 was back at @BishopMcDevitt for his @McCoyFoundation Football Camp. The @HailToTheeMcD great, who has 11,102 @NFL career rushing yards, is in no rush to make a decision about playing in 2021. @McD_Football_ @fox43 🏈 More from the camp tonight on @FOX43Sports. pic.twitter.com/2wJz8frVzI — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) July 31, 2021

Some campers use the event as a chance to get ready for the upcoming season, but as for the man with over 11-thousand career NFL rushing yards, McCoy's in no rush.