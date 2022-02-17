Massive fire burns at 100-year-old Oakland Hills Country Club in suburban Detroit

The club, which opened in 1916, has hosted more than a dozen major golf championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Firefighters battled a blaze at a more than century-old country club Thursday in suburban Detroit that’s hosted several major golf tournaments and is one of Michigan’s most exclusive golf clubs.

Crews worked to douse flames at the clubhouse of the Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Township, police said. Photos posted by The Detroit News showed flames leaping from the roof.

The sprawling, multi-story clubhouse, which was completed in 1922, is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art going back a century, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Video, courtesy @freep, shows Oakland Hills Country Club's clubhouse on fire.



Oakland Hills has hosted six U.S. Opens, three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup.pic.twitter.com/4UKzXknFDk — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) February 17, 2022

Images from the current fire at Oakland Hills CC are chilling. Building dates back to 1922. Awful.



Video submitted from an individual on the ground: pic.twitter.com/UdiP8G0D7i — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 17, 2022

Witness says the second floor of the clubhouse is now all but collapsed and "all memorabilia is basically gone."



A lot of history erased. Oakland Hills has hosted six US Opens, including Ben Hogan's famed 1951 win, and three PGA Championships, two US Ams, and the 2004 Ryder Cup — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) February 17, 2022

Members were stunned by the fire.

“There’s so much history, so much wonder here,” Rebecca Robinson told WDIV-TV.

The club, which opened in 1916, has hosted more than a dozen major golf championships on its South Course. That course reopened to club membership last summer following a $12.1 million restoration project.

Gil Hanse led the restoration with the hopes of bringing major championships back to the club, which last hosted a major when Padraig Harrington won the 2008 PGA Championship, WXYZ-TV reported.

The country club also hosted the 2004 Ryder Cup. Recently, the United States Golf Association announced that Oakland Hills would host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.