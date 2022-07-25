Alcantara fans 10 in 6 innings, Marlins beat Pirates in 10

Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on July 24.

PITTSBURGH — Nick Fortes and Miguel Rojas hit RBI singles in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Sunday.

Fortes led off the 10th with a go-ahead single against closer David Bednar (3-4) and took second on a bobble by right fielder Cal Mitchell. Rojas drove him in two batters later with a single.

Jeff Brigham gave up a two-out, RBI single to Mitchell in the bottom half, then fanned Greg Allen to strand Ben Gamel at third for his second save in the majors and first since 2019.

Miami let a 4-2 lead slip away in the ninth, when Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a two-run single off reliever Anthony Bass (2-3). Bass had not allowed a run in 17 straight appearances. An error by first baseman Jesús Aguilar set up the rally.

The Marlins took two of three from the Pirates after losing their previous four.

Miami ace Sandy Alcantara struck out 10 in six innings, allowing two runs and two hits and leaving with a 1.81 ERA. It was his first outing since striking out Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton in a perfect inning during the All-Star Game.

Alcantara has fanned 36 and permitted just four runs over 29 innings in his past four starts.

Aguilar gave Miami a 3-1 lead with a two-run single in the sixth off Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

Bryan De La Cruz hit his seventh home run for the Marlins. He stretched their lead to two with an RBI single in the ninth.