Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigns

Whipple spent three seasons with the Panthers and put together one of the most dynamic offenses in the country in 2021.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has resigned after three seasons.

The team made the announcement less than 24 hours after Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett was named one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

A day after that, Whipple was named Nebraska's new offensive coordinator.

