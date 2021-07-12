Mariners draft East Penn's Morales in third round

Day two of the MLB Draft saw more District III talent come off the board.

ENOLA, Pa. — Day two of the MLB Draft saw another District III talent's name called on Monday.

East Pennsboro's Michael Morales was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the third round with the 83rd overall pick.

Morales was one of the dominant pitchers in the region during the 2021 season and even showcased his bat plenty of times for the Panthers.

The right-handed pitcher will now choose between signing with the Mariners and starting his pro career, or following through on his commitment to Vanderbilt University.