Marc Eversley joins Bulls as GM from 76ers' front office

The Chicago Bulls have announced Marc Eversley as their new general manager on Friday.

Eversley agreed earlier in the week to accept the job.

He succeeds the fired Gar Forman and will work under new top executive Arturas Karnisovas.

Eversley spent four years in Philadelphia’s front office — the past two as the 76ers’ senior vice president of player personnel.

A Canadian, Eversley becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager.

He was with the 76ers when they drafted two-time All-Star Ben Simmons with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 and had a big hand in them trading up with Boston to get Matisse Thybulle at No. 20 last June.

The rookie guard established himself as one of the NBA’s best young defenders this season.