MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville took batting practice on Thursday anticipating to play Friday and Saturday against Lock Haven. In an instant, their entire baseball universe was turned upside down and it was time so say goodbye not only to the season but to their teammates with the cancellation of all Spring sports due to COVID-19. Before they left campus we caught up with seventh ranked Marauders to get thoughts on what transpired and where they go next.
Marauders say goodbye to baseball season
Hope remains for one more chance at title run