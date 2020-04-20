Marauders hoping MLB Draft changes don't hinder pro ball chances

Rather than the usual 40 rounds, this year's MLB Draft will only have 5-10 rounds.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — This year's MLB Draft will have a vastly different look and feel than it has in past years.

The major change is a decrease in the number of rounds. Rather than the usual 40, there will only be five to ten in this July's draft. The last Marauder taken that high was Brandon Miller in 2016 when the Seattle Mariners drafted the Ephrata native in the sixth round.

This year, Eric Callahan and Shippensburg native Cole Friese are hoping to hear their names called.

While they know their pro ball start might not come via the draft, if they get the chance through undrafted free agency, both say it's an opportunity they can't pass up.