Local runners complete solo quarantine marathon

On the day that was supposed to be the York Marathon, local marathon runners take to the York Rail Trail to complete their own quarantine marathon.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With the outbreak of COVID-19, many marathons across the world have been either postponed or canceled. The York Marathon was suppose to happen May 17th, but that race was also canceled. To not let their training go to waste, local runners still took to the York County Heritage Rail Trail to complete the 26.2 miles; completing their own quarantine marathon.

One of the runners, Claudine Godfrey of York Township, York County, took off at seven in the morning. She completes her 17th marathon in her fastest time yet, four hours and three minutes.

“It was very different,' said Claudine, 'I’m used to having tens of thousands of people and millions of spectators but I feel like this one was more personal for me. Just to prove to the kids that I coach and work with everyday, that anything is possible. Even with what’s going on right now. You can still achieve all your goals and follow your dreams.”

For another runner, Jared Schatz of Mt. Joy, he finishes his first marathon ever. Completing his quarantine marathon faster than the York Marathon winner just a year ago.